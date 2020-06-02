Connect with us

Kumho Tire USA Introduces New Website, Dealer Portal

Kumho Tire USA launched its newly designed website, KumhoTireUSA.com, and dealer portal. The new website offers straightforward access to a tire finder, dealer locator, essential information about products and the latest company announcements, Kumho says.

Some of its new features include:

  • Simplified User Experience and Navigation: Easier to move between pages and sections with more accessibility.
  • Mobile-Friendly: No matter where you are or what device you are using, Kumho’s new website will automatically optimize the content to fit your screen.
  • Redesigned Homepage and New Media Center: The homepage now offers easy and quick access to essential features and Kumho’s latest campaigns.

