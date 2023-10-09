Kumho Tire Begins Q4 Associate Dealer Promotion

From Oct. 1-Dec. 31, Kumho Tire said it is offering an additional $5 back on select tire models, including the Crugen HT51, Crugen HP71 and Road Venture AT52 series. The company says the promotion is designed to offer associate dealers “for their dedication and commitment to delivering top-quality Kumho tires to customers across the nation.”

Kumho Tire encouraged all its associate dealers to take advantage of the Q4 promotion, saying it is an opportunity to boost sales and profitability while offering customers premium tire options at a competitive price.