Kumho-Tire-Macon-Plant

News

Kumho Tire Manufacturing Plants to Expand

Kumho Tire has announced tire plant expansions in both the U.S. and Vietnam.
Tire Review Staff

Kumho Tire will be expanding its U.S. tire plant, based in Macon, Georgia. The expansion will increase the production capacity by an additional 500,000 units per year. The company says the expansion is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

In addition, Kumho is investing $305 million to expand upon its Vietnam tire plant and expects to double its production capacity by 2023. Upon the completion of the expansion in Vietnam, the company forecasts it will produce at least 9.3 million tires per year.

Kumho Tire is currently operating eight manufacturing facilities located in Korea, China, the U.S. and Vietnam.

