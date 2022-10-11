Connect with us

People

Kumho Tire Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Christian Hinton

Kumho Tire announced it has appointed Nam Hwa (Ed) Cho as the new Chief Executive Officer of North America, effective October 1, 2022. He will also lead the sales and operations efforts for Kumho’s Canada and South American divisions.

Mr. Cho has over 30 years of history with Kumho Tire where he has held various leadership positions as the managing director of Kumho Australia and Kumho USA as well as the senior vice president of global supply chain management and global marketing. He received his MBA from Purdue University and joins Kumho Tire after his most recent position within the company as the president of its European branch.

