Passenger/ Light Truck/Kumho Tire
October 15, 2019

Kumho Selected as Exclusive OE Tire for New Kia Seltos

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Kumho Tire logo 2019

Kumho Tire has signed an exclusive OE fitment contract for Kia’s new compact SUV, the Seltos, with its Solus TA91/TA31+ patterns. The Kumho Solus TA31+ will be offered in 235/60R16 and 215/55R17 fitments and the Solus TA91 will be offered in a 235/45R18 fitment.

The Seltos OE contract is the latest addition to an OE lineup between Kumho and Kia Motors, which includes the Kia Sorento and Optima vehicle lines. Kumho will be the exclusive OE tire supplier for the new Seltos.

The Solus TA31+ is a grand touring tire designed for all-season performance with an emphasis on quiet comfort, the company says. The TA31+ features a new tread compound balanced for extended mileage and on-road handling performance.

The Solus TA91 is Kumho’s premium grand touring tire that was launched in 2018. The Solus TA91 is made for ultimate ride comfort and braking abilities and its compound gives even more durability and best-in-class snow braking to ensure driver safety. Kumho says.

