Kumho Celebrates National Mentoring Month in Atlanta

Earlier this year, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA) celebrated the 2020 National Mentoring Month in partnership with Kumho Tire and the Atlanta Hawks.

To celebrate the National Mentoring Month in January, Kumho Tire and the Atlanta Hawks honored a Big and Little match during the Hawks game on Jan. 4 against the Indianapolis Pacers with the help of the honorary Big Brother and Hawks power forward, John Collins.

The selected mentor, Jake Foote, and his Little Brother Jordan were able to sit courtside during shoot-around and meet John Collins and a few other current Hawks players, Kumho says. Later in the game, John Collins appeared on the jumbotron to announce to the crowd the Little Brother had been selected for a surprise in New York City.

The surprise included an all-expense-paid trip to New York City to watch the Atlanta Hawks take on the Brooklyn Nets. The prize included a two-night stay at the team hotel, a dining experience for the group and tickets to the Hawks versus Nets game Jan. 12 for James, Jordan and two guests.