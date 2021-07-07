Connect with us
kuhmo

News

Kumho Selected as OE Tire for New Nissan Pathfinder

The latest generation Pathfinder will come equipped with the Kumho Crugen HP71 in a 255/60R18 fitment.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Kuhmo Tire has been selected by Nissan to be the original equipment supplier for the 2021 Pathfinder. The latest generation Pathfinder will come equipped with the Kumho Crugen HP71 product line in a 255/60R18 fitment.

Advertisement

Kumho’s Crugen series was developed in line with the emergence of urban SUVs, and it has been recognized worldwide as an SUV-exclusive tire brand, the company says. The Crugen HP71 provides quick handling and performance due to its strong center and improved shoulder blocks.

Additionally, its full depth sipes and wide circumferential grooves improve wet-weather traction and prevent hydroplaning. Variable Pitch Technology also boosts the vehicle’s fuel economy and offers comfort and exceptional noise reduction performance, according to the company. The tires are currently being produced at the Kumho Tire manufacturing plant in Macon, Georgia.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Monro Appoints Matt Henson as Chief HR Officer

News: Sumitomo Rubber Announces Price Increases

News: Yokohama Tire to Increase Prices

News: Atlantic Tire & Service Named CARFAX Top Rated Service Center

Advertisement

on

Kumho Selected as OE Tire for New Nissan Pathfinder

on

TireHub Celebrates Third Anniversary

on

Bridgestone Recognized with GM Supplier of the Year Award

on

Aftermarket Groups Praise FTC on ‘Nixing the Fix Report’
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Tires: Pirelli Produces FSC-Certified Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.

Counteract Balancing Beads Inc.
Contact: Mishelle LeBlancPhone: 519-837-3331Phone: 800-572-8952Fax: 519-837-3088
70 Watson Pkwy S. Unit 8, Guelph ON N1L0C3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Continental-Appointments Continental-Appointments

People

Continental Appoints Leaders for U.S. Commercial Tire Unit
goodyear-ceo goodyear-ceo

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Strengthens Global Position
Manny-Cicero-Triangle-Tire Manny-Cicero-Triangle-Tire

People

Triangle Tire CEO Cicero Retires, Metcalfe Named Successor
Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation

News

Duties on PLT Imports from Thailand, Taiwan, S. Korea Stay
Connect
Tire Review Magazine