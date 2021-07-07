Kumho Selected as OE Tire for New Nissan Pathfinder

Kuhmo Tire has been selected by Nissan to be the original equipment supplier for the 2021 Pathfinder. The latest generation Pathfinder will come equipped with the Kumho Crugen HP71 product line in a 255/60R18 fitment.

Kumho’s Crugen series was developed in line with the emergence of urban SUVs, and it has been recognized worldwide as an SUV-exclusive tire brand, the company says. The Crugen HP71 provides quick handling and performance due to its strong center and improved shoulder blocks.

Additionally, its full depth sipes and wide circumferential grooves improve wet-weather traction and prevent hydroplaning. Variable Pitch Technology also boosts the vehicle’s fuel economy and offers comfort and exceptional noise reduction performance, according to the company. The tires are currently being produced at the Kumho Tire manufacturing plant in Macon, Georgia.