Kumho Disputes OSHA Safety Violations Against Georgia Plant

Kumho Tire has issued a statement in response to federal inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) who issued a combined 22 citations to Kumho Tire Georgia Inc. and two other companies.

OSHA cited Kumho Tire Georgia Inc. for exposing employees to fall, struck-by and burn hazards; failing to follow hazardous energy control procedures when employees performed service and maintenance on machinery; failing to train employees on energy control procedures; and failing to provide machine guarding on various pieces of equipment throughout the facility. Proposed penalties total $507,299.