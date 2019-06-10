Kumho Disputes OSHA Safety Violations Against Georgia Plant
Kumho Tire has issued a statement in response to federal inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) who issued a combined 22 citations to Kumho Tire Georgia Inc. and two other companies.
OSHA cited Kumho Tire Georgia Inc. for exposing employees to fall, struck-by and burn hazards; failing to follow hazardous energy control procedures when employees performed service and maintenance on machinery; failing to train employees on energy control procedures; and failing to provide machine guarding on various pieces of equipment throughout the facility. Proposed penalties total $507,299.
“Kumho Tire Georgia does not agree with the inspector’s opinions. Kumho Tire will, however, continue to work with OSHA to come to a reasonable resolution,” Keith Lolley, human resources director for Kumho’s Georgia plant said in a statement. “Both Kumho Tire and OSHA have common interests such as providing a safe workplace free of recognized hazards and unsafe behaviors. The leadership team at Kumho Tire Georgia is committed to providing its team members with such a workplace.”