News/Kukui Corp.
December 4, 2019

Kukui Launches Video Service for Auto Shops

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Kukui Corporation has launched a new video-based marketing application for the independent automotive industry. Kukui Shop Videos are available online now at Kukui.com/kukui-shop-videos.

In this program, Kukui’s team of videographers spend the day on-location recording real-life interviews with the shop owner, team members and shop customers. After the shoot, Kukui’s studio team prepares the videos. Next, the Kukui design team crafts a full set of web pages. Finally, each video is augmented with viewer engagement features prompting viewers to click to call or make an appointment.

