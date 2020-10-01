K&M Tire Takes its 2021 Trade Show Virtual

The K&M Tire 2021 Dealer Conference and Trade Show will be hosted virtually with a theme that reflects what 2020 has been all about: Keep on Rollin’. The trade show will take place from January 20-21, 2021.

Click Here to Read More

The company made the announcement in a witty YouTube video that features shop personnel stoked about their road trip to the K&M headquarters in Delphos, Ohio, where they believe the trade show will take place. Instead, they watch a video announcing the trade show has gone virtual.

Dave Miller, director of marketing for K&M Tire, said the company decided to host its dealer conference virtually this year with uncertainty around travel and social distancing due to COVID-19.

“Our number one value as a company is to make the customer the number one person in our business, and that includes ensuring the safety of both our internal and external customers when it comes to our events,” Miller said. “Our annual trade shows bring in well over a thousand attendees from all over the country, so we feel that hosting a virtual trade show that still includes all of the awards, prizes and seminars is in the best interest of K&M Tire and our valued customers.”