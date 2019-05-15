K&M Tire Launches Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Dealer Top Shop Contest

Dan Ronda receives his giant check as part of the 2019 Mr. Tire – Big 3 Tire Top Shop award.

K&M Tire dealers – give your business the recognition it deserves!

Nominations for the 4th Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Dealer Top Shop contest, presented by K&M Tire, Hankook Tire America and O’Reilly Auto Parts, are now open!

Working in partnership with K&M Tire, Tire Review has developed an exclusive Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire version of our industry-leading Tire Review Top Shop Awards program. The contest launches May 15 and the winning dealer and three finalists will be honored at the K&M Dealer Conference in January 2020, where the celebration of K&M’s 50th anniversary will kick off in Columbus, Ohio.

The winning tire dealers will receive cash prizes, a beautiful trophy, a feature story and the title of 2020 Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop! All four dealers will automatically become semi-finalists in the national Tire Review Top Shop Award competition in 2020. Last year, Ronda Auto Centers, with locations in Lowell and Grand Rapids, Michigan, won the cash, trophy and industry recognition.

You can’t win if you don’t enter, and entering the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Award could not be easier. Just visit www.mrtiretopshop.com and complete the Official Entry Form.

The deadline to enter is midnight on July 15. Once all of the entries are filed, the judging process will begin.

This contest is exclusively for K&M Tire customers participating in the Mr. Tire and Big 3 Tire dealer programs. All entries will be verified against current Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire customer lists.