K&M Tire Awards Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shops

At its dealer conference in Dallas, Texas last weekend, K&M Tire presented its Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Award, powered by Hankook Tire America and supported by O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, to one of its thousands of dealers that exhibit characteristics of small business integrity and customer support.

This year, Ronda Auto Centers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, won the award, which recognizes a shop that’s gone above and beyond in the K&M Tire dealer family.

Cousins Dan and Tim Ronda, owners of Ronda Auto Centers, have locations in Lowell and Grand Rapids, Michigan. The cousins not only received prize money for the recognition, but their shop will also move into the semifinals of Tire Review’s nationwide Top Shop competition. Dan Ronda accepted the trophy and check.

Finalists for the award included: