January 29, 2019

K&M Tire Awards Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shops

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

K&M Tire's 2019 Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Ronda Auto Centers
Dan Ronda (second from left) receives his giant check from the contest sponsors as part of K&M Tire’s 2019 Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Award.

At its dealer conference in Dallas, Texas last weekend, K&M Tire presented its Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Award, powered by Hankook Tire America and supported by O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, to one of its thousands of dealers that exhibit characteristics of small business integrity and customer support.

This year, Ronda Auto Centers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, won the award, which recognizes a shop that’s gone above and beyond in the K&M Tire dealer family.

Cousins Dan and Tim Ronda, owners of Ronda Auto Centers, have locations in Lowell and Grand Rapids, Michigan. The cousins not only received prize money for the recognition, but their shop will also move into the semifinals of Tire Review’s nationwide Top Shop competition. Dan Ronda accepted the trophy and check.

Finalists for the award included:

  • Ronny and Melinda DuPree of DuPree Tire out of Lufkin, Texas;
  • Kevin and Sarah Bickford, owners of Fox River Tire & Auto Repair, in St. Charles, Illinois;
  • And Austin Miller, owner of Tire Star, out of Wolcottville and Ligonier, Indiana

