K&M Tire Awards Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Winner

Distributor K&M Tire kicked off its 2020 Dealer Conference in Columbus, Ohio, recognizing its 2020 Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Winners, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts and Hankook Tire.
Jeff Wallick, director of training at K&M Tire, welcomed the 1,000+ attendees to the conference, which also serves as a celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary. He recognized Van Kleeck’s Tire, a single-location shop in Lake Katrine, New York, as the winner of this year’s K&M Top Shop contest, applauding the shop’s community involvement and family values.
Tire Review Editor Mary DellaValle presented the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Award to Clayton and Karen Van Kleeck, the shop’s owners, who expressed their gratitude to K&M for the award.
Finalists in the contest included:
- Owner Alex Gall of Newbury Tire in Newbury, Ohio
- Owners Doug Budig and Bob Vornhagen, TMA Yankton (Tire, Muffler & Alignment), Yankton, South Dakota
- Owners Carl and Jeffery Peterman, Carko Tire & Auto, Findlay, Ohio