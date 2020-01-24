Connect with us

K&M Tire Awards Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Winner

Distributor K&M Tire kicked off its 2020 Dealer Conference in Columbus, Ohio, recognizing its 2020 Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Winners, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts and Hankook Tire.

Jeff Wallick, director of training at K&M Tire, welcomed the 1,000+ attendees to the conference, which also serves as a celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary. He recognized Van Kleeck’s Tire, a single-location shop in Lake Katrine, New York, as the winner of this year’s K&M Top Shop contest, applauding the shop’s community involvement and family values.

Clayton and Karen Van Kleeck (center) collect the $2,000 grand prize for being named the 2020 Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Award Winner.

Tire Review Editor Mary DellaValle presented the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Award to Clayton and Karen Van Kleeck, the shop’s owners, who expressed their gratitude to K&M for the award.

Finalists in the contest included:

  • Owner Alex Gall of Newbury Tire in Newbury, Ohio
  • Owners Doug Budig and Bob Vornhagen, TMA Yankton (Tire, Muffler & Alignment), Yankton, South Dakota
  • Owners Carl and Jeffery Peterman, Carko Tire & Auto, Findlay, Ohio
Clayton Van Kleeck, owner of Van Kleeck’s Tire, thanks K&M Tire for the Top Shop recognition at its 2020 Dealer Conference in Columbus, Ohio.
Tire Review Editor Mary DellaValle award Clayton Van Kleeck the Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop Award.

