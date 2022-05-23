K&M Tire to Acquire Midtown Tire, Inc. in Rochester, NY

K&M Tire, Inc. has acquired Midtown Tire, located in Rochester, New York. The transaction has been closed and K&M Tire will begin operating from the warehouse effective Monday, May 23.
K&M Tire says it is excited about the opportunity to welcome Midtown employees and serve its customers.
“We’ve had a growing interest in expanding our distribution footprint within the New York market. We feel that the team at Midtown Tire fits our company culture and values and will be a wonderful addition to our team,” says Cheryl Gossard, president of K&M Tire. “We look forward to welcoming Midtown Tire employees to the K&M Tire team and servicing the customers in this area while making them the most important people in our business.”
K&M Tire is a family-owned tire distributor headquartered in Delphos, Ohio, with 32 distribution centers across the Great Plains, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.