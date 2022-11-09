Turbo Wholesale Tires Gains Investor, 2 Industry Veterans

Kingswood Capital Management announced that it has completed an investment in Turbo Wholesale Tires. Kingswood says it is partnering with Sarkis Sepetjian and the Sepetjian family, who are retaining significant ownership in the company and joining Kingswood on the board of directors. Veteran tire executives, Phillip Kane and Larry Jeffries have been appointed leadership roles at the company and will serve as chief executive officer and president, respectively.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Sarkis and the Sepetjian family, who have done an excellent job growing Turbo’s business over the last decade and building an impressive portfolio of brands, including the company’s proprietary Lexani, Lionheart and RBP-owned brands,” said Michael Niegsch, partner of Kingswood. “The investment of growth capital and the additions of Phillip Kane and Larry Jeffries to the Turbo management team position the company well to pursue accelerated growth and offer customers additional products and services.” “The Turbo transaction represents another example of Kingswood’s expertise in partnering with family and owner-operated businesses,” said Alex Wolf, managing partner of Kingswood. “The success we and our partners have had in these situations is an important part of Kingswood’s strategy. We are excited about investing in and supporting Turbo’s continued growth and look forward to our partnership with Sarkis and the Sepetjian family.”

Advertisement