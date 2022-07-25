Connect with us
Keys to Employee Retention at Your Tire Shop

You need employees to stick around at your business like this car needs gas. Without gas, this car will stagnate, stall and stop working. The same goes when employee retention at your shop is low – your business will not be able to take in as many customers because you have fewer trusted technicians. Hiring and training new employees can be a tough and tedious process as well, and any stalls or time that takes away from actual work is money lost.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss what to improve today to ensure employee retention.

In 2021, the United States went through what many coined “The Great Resignation.” In the month of May alone, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the total number of people who quit their jobs totaled 4.3 million. It was the 11th straight month that quits exceeded 4 million.

This phenomenon has touched every industry, region and age group – including the more than 700,000 people employed in the U.S. tire industry. So, how do we avoid more of these resignations – it’s simple: caring for your employees.

Sound a little too simple? Or maybe even a bit silly? Well, Tire Review contributor and industry veteran Phillip Kane says organizations that have created cultures of caring, where associates feel valued, recognized and listened to have been far less likely to lose associates than those who don’t. Caring requires leaders to show their team members that they are valued, that their input matters, and that their contributions will be recognized.

It isn’t too much to ask to be honest with your employees, be able to communicate with them or work on your culture. Nowadays, more workers are just quitting in search of positions that more closely align with their personalities and preferred work atmosphere. These positions instill in them the desire to stick around for the long haul, rather than biding their time to make an exit. With that being said, why would you not want to create a culture where all employees feel comfortable and happy to be coming into the shop every day. To show you care more, include benefits for your employees, provide training courses to improve their knowledge and get to know them on a personal level. Who said you can’t take a personal interest in those you work with literally every day?

