Keys to Employee Retention at Your Tire Shop

You need employees to stick around at your business like this car needs gas. Without gas, this car will stagnate, stall and stop working. The same goes when employee retention at your shop is low – your business will not be able to take in as many customers because you have fewer trusted technicians. Hiring and training new employees can be a tough and tedious process as well, and any stalls or time that takes away from actual work is money lost.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss what to improve today to ensure employee retention. In 2021, the United States went through what many coined “The Great Resignation.” In the month of May alone, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the total number of people who quit their jobs totaled 4.3 million. It was the 11th straight month that quits exceeded 4 million. This phenomenon has touched every industry, region and age group – including the more than 700,000 people employed in the U.S. tire industry. So, how do we avoid more of these resignations – it’s simple: caring for your employees.

