 Kevin Speroff’s passion for learning and analytical approach make him an industry asset

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Club 3633

Kevin Speroff’s passion for learning and analytical approach make him an industry asset

Kevin approaches everything he does with the mindset of the eternal student, constantly looking to develop himself.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

If you ever have the opportunity to meet Kevin Speroff, strategic account manager at TireHub, at one of the many industry events he attends, you’ll quickly see how energetic and curious he is about the tire industry. At 30 years old, Kevin brings a fresh perspective to the industry, using his analytical skills to drive growth at TireHub.

Related Articles

Despite joining the tire industry just three years ago, Kevin has immersed himself completely in his role. You don’t get the sense that he phones in anything he does. Don’t let his age fool you, though. Before joining TireHub, he spent two years in the manufacturing sector, managing large national accounts, which he says provided him with substantial experience in handling complex client relationships and operational challenges. Despite his brief time in the tire industry, he has advanced rapidly, even serving as a corporate director at one point. This progression highlights his capability and adaptability in various roles.

He approaches his role with a commitment to continuous learning and professional development, using what he calls “the mindset of the eternal student.”

“I’m a firm believer in continuous education,” he explains. “There’s always something to learn, and I try and chase that down in personal and professional growth through a variety of avenues. My recent move to TireHub is part of a strategic effort to broaden my expertise, particularly in the distribution sector, further enhancing my professional growth and contributions to the industry. To be an effective leader in this industry, I need to understand all aspects, hence why I made the jump to distribution this past year.”

Kevin says he embodies TireHub’s attributes of a good employee, which he says includes being speedy, adventurous, approachable and relentless. One of the unique ways Kevin says he applies these attributes is through a book club with his team at TireHub, where they read and discuss books about personal and professional development.

“Investment in your own education and growth is of paramount importance and it’s really one of the primary drivers for somebody to be competitive and relevant in any profession,” Kevin says.

What truly sets Kevin apart, however, is his analytical background and the ability to apply data-driven insights to the tire industry. He attended The Ohio State University, where he studied business operations with a focus on supply chain and procurement, and is even looking into MBA programs to further grow his education. With this experience, Kevin brings a fresh perspective to the tire industry, blending sales skills with an understanding of data and trends.

“I think something I’ve been able to bring to the table is adding a little bit of an edge of analytics in with my sales work,” he says. “I’m always hopeful that makes me a beneficial asset to both my clients and my company.”

Kevin says this analytical approach allows him to identify industry challenges and opportunities, where he can use those insights to anticipate changes before they happen.

“If you’re able to peer into the patterns of the industry and see the trajectory where we might be going, you’re able to anticipate the change,” Kevin explains. “If you leverage those data insights and you’re proactive about it, your organization can be really well-oriented for success.”

Kevin is a member of this year’s Club 3633 class because of his love for learning and his analytical approach with TireHub and the industry.

You May Also Like

3633-suzy-1400
3633-fraser-1400
EV-IQ-brakepads-1400
TR-Continental-SUV-and-CUV-tires-continue-to-grow-and-adapt
AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime with APSG’s Mike Mohler

For Mohler, it all began in Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked for his father, Ray.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:

For Mike Mohler, it all began in Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked for his father, Ray. Throughout high school and college, he honed his skills at the family’s warehouse distribution center, mastering tasks like loading trucks, receiving stock, and managing the will-call counter.

Graduating from high school in 1984 and college in 1989, Mohler gained a thorough understanding of how a warehouse distributor operates. This foundational knowledge set the stage for his future success. After college, a pivotal moment came when he joined Federal-Mogul as a territory sales manager, covering a vast region that included East Texas, Northern Louisiana, Southeastern Oklahoma, and Southwestern Arkansas. This role involved calling on warehouse distributors, engine rebuilders, fleets and service dealers, providing him with a comprehensive view of the industry.

Read Full Article

More Club 3633 Posts
Club 3633 nominations for 2024 are open

Club 3633 is an exclusive group of industry professionals that celebrates the next generation of innovators in the tire industry.

By Christian Hinton
club3633-nominations-1400
Jack of All Trades Brandon Hulon Makes Mark in Tire Business

You’ll never hear our latest Club 3633 member say, “that’s not my job.”

By Madeleine Winer
3633 Headshot
Virginia Tire’s Julie Holmes Creates Opportunities for Upskilling Workforce

Julie said her upbringing instilled a limitless mindset and strong work ethic.

By Madeleine Winer
Where There’s a Will, There’s K&M Tire’s Dave Miller

A 27-year industry veteran, Dave serves as the director of marketing at K&M Tire, where he oversees all marketing initiatives, programs, events and trade shows.

By Christian Hinton
dave miller

Other Posts

Understanding vehicle ‘qualifiers’ for accurate TPMS diagnostics

Some qualifiers are easy to identify by looking at the vehicle, but others can be a little more challenging.

By Yanick Leduc
TPMS-Sensor-Valve-Stem
Four important scan tool components

Considering a scan tool should involve a review of the internal and external components that impact the unit’s performance and durability.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-Four-important-scan-tool-components
Last-mile delivery demand continues to grow, boosting the tire market

Tire dealers are in an ideal position to grow their commercial business and increase profits.

By Denise Koeth
light-duty-last-mile-1400
Preparing your shop to service larger-sized rims

While large rims may enhance the appearance and performance of customers’ vehicles, it poses challenges for your shop.

By Christian Hinton