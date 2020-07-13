Kenda Tires Partners with Championship Off-Road Tour

Kenda Tires is continuing support of off-road short course racing and the Championship Off-Road Series in 2020.

Kenda is partnering with ISOC Racing to support the 2020 racing schedule and individual motor parks as a series sponsor.

Kenda says it embraces short course off-road racing as it allows us to race DOT tires, the same tires sold to consumers in retail stores, adding this racing series provides an environment for fans to see how the products they can buy in-store compete directly against other brands. Additionally, it demonstrates the extreme performance and durability in conditions that the average truck owner will appreciate for the extreme performance, the company says.

Team Kenda will consist of five drivers in 2020 spanning the SxS, Pro-Lite, Pro-2 and Pro-4 divisions, and all racing on the DOT-approved Kenda Klever family of tires (Klever X/T, Klever AT2, Klever R/T, and Klever M/T).

Due to the on-going threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the series revamped its schedule and postponed the opening round scheduled for June 20-21 at Crandon International Raceway. The track and series agreed to reschedule the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run for Sept. 25-27.

The ERX Off-Road National will be available for livestream at www.champoffroad.com/erx.