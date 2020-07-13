Connect with us

News

Kenda Tires Partners with Championship Off-Road Tour

Tire Review Staff

on

Kenda Tires is continuing support of off-road short course racing and the Championship Off-Road Series in 2020.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Kenda is partnering with ISOC Racing to support the 2020 racing schedule and individual motor parks as a series sponsor. 

Kenda says it embraces short course off-road racing as it allows us to race DOT tires, the same tires sold to consumers in retail stores, adding this racing series provides an environment for fans to see how the products they can buy in-store compete directly against other brands. Additionally, it demonstrates the extreme performance and durability in conditions that the average truck owner will appreciate for the extreme performance, the company says.

Team Kenda will consist of five drivers in 2020 spanning the SxS, Pro-Lite, Pro-2 and Pro-4 divisions, and all racing on the DOT-approved Kenda Klever family of tires (Klever X/T, Klever AT2, Klever R/T, and Klever M/T). 

Due to the on-going threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the series revamped its schedule and postponed the opening round scheduled for June 20-21 at Crandon International Raceway. The track and series agreed to reschedule the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run for Sept. 25-27.

The ERX Off-Road National will be available for livestream at www.champoffroad.com/erx. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Triangle Tire Hires New Senior Development Engineer

TBC Brands Introduces Road Hazard Protection Plan

Cooper Tire Names Sr. VP & Chief Human Resources Officer

Bridgestone Reveals New Global Tagline

Advertisement

on

Kenda Tires Partners with Championship Off-Road Tour

on

Interstate Batteries Supporting TBC's Aligned in Hope Charity

on

ITC to Continue PLT Tire Tariff Investigation

on

Bridgestone Brings New Technology to Volkswagen Electric ID.3
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT USA Inc.

BKT USA Inc.
Contact: Leigh JohnstonFax: 330-836-1091Phone: 330-836-1090
2660 West Market St., Ste. 100, Fairlawn OH 44333
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect