Kenda Receives National Quality Award from Taiwanese Government

Kenda Tire received the “Best Practice Award” for manufacturing quality during the 26th National Quality Awards in Taiwan. Kenda says this award recognizes businesses that demonstrate high-quality management and is the only award for business quality issued by the Executive Council in Taiwan.



According to Kenda, to be considered for the Taiwanese National Quality Award, a company must go through an extensive review process. The award is meant to recognize those who have outstanding performance in business, set a benchmark for others to learn from, elevate the overall quality level and create a good organizational image.