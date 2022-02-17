Kenda Tire’s Joe Ostrowski, Kenda employee since 2006, has been elected to the board of directors for the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers (NATM). Ostrowski brings over two decades of industry experience to the board.

Ostrowski currently holds the role of national director of sales. As a representative to the board, Kenda Tire says he will provide insights from the vendor’s perspective while representing the goals of the NATM organization.

In addition to his work with the NATM board of directors, Ostrowski is a three-time recipient of the Ed Freel Membership Award from NATM. Kenda Tire says this award is presented each year to an individual who has made significant contributions to the trailer manufacturing industry. Ostrowski, a committed advocate for the association has served on both the membership and marketing committees for NATM and most recently was the chairman of the 2022 convention.