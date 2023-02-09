 Kenda Tire Becomes Tire Supplier for Formula Drift Pro Race

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Kenda Tire Becomes Tire Supplier for Formula Drift Pro Race

Kenda signed a two-year agreement to supply its Vezda UHP Max tire to selected Formula Drift Pro drivers for the 2023 season.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Kenda-Tire-Formula-Drift

Kenda Tire USA is expanding its motorsports program by becoming an official tire supplier to the Formula Drift Pro Championship. The company, which joins four other tiremakers in the championship, signed a two-year agreement to supply its latest ultra-high performance (UHP) Vezda UHP Max tire to selected Formula Drift Pro drivers for all eight rounds of the 2023 season, the company said.

Related Articles

The Kenda Vezda UHP Max tire is a new 200 treadwear, max-performance tire which debuted at the 2022 SEMA Show. The tire features a new tread compound with reinforced sidewalls and enhanced tread stiffness, which is designed to offer maximum high-speed cornering grip.

“We’re very excited to partner with Formula DRIFT. We want to demonstrate how Kenda’s off-the-shelf Vezda UHP MAX tires can perform in the world’s most competitive drift series,” said Brandon Stotsenburg, vice president of automotive for Kenda Tire USA. “Our motorsports mantra is about demonstrating how Kenda Tire can compete, and win, off-the-shelf, from Podium2Pavement. This is the perfect reason to partner with an iconic series like Formula DRIFT to vividly demonstrate the quality, performance, and technical expertise of our tires.”

“Kenda has worked hard to develop a tire that builds on our strong reputation in the grassroots racing community. The Vezda UHP MAX will showcase our capability at the highest level of drift, demonstrating our commitment to providing a capable tire to all driving enthusiasts,” said Edward Koczan, UHP Motorsports program manager.

The company said it is in discussions with a number of Formula Drift Pro drivers and teams. Once complete, it will reveal the names of the drivers who will compete with Kenda Tire in 2023, starting at the opening round on the streets of Long Beach from April 7-8.

You May Also Like

Elvis K&M Trade show 2023
Tire-Discounters-hq-outside
TMA Yankton Top Shop Winner
Titan-Farm-Fit-training-ag-tires
News

Yokohama Tire Off-Road Drivers Ready to Tackle King of Hammers

Yokohama drives will compete on Geolandar off-road tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Yokohama Tire off-road teams are heading to Johnson Valley, California for the annual King of the Hammers (KOH) race, Feb. 4-11. All Yokohama drivers will be on Geolandar off-road tires. KOH, which is the season opener for the Ultra4 National Series racing tour, combines desert racing and rock crawling and is considered one of the toughest off-road races in the world. Yokohama’s off-road team will compete in several categories.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Point S Executives Speak on How They Plan to Keep Winning

Point S leadership gives us the scoop on how the group is thriving during times of adversity.

By David Sickels
Point-S-Lybeck-Cornelius-Young-1400
K&M Tire Dealers Go ‘All In’ at 2023 Conference & Trade Show

K&M Tire provided the fun, prizes and resources to dealers during its annual conference and trade show.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Creates New Philanthropic Position

Wade Munday has been hired to handle corporate philanthropy and social impact at Bridgestone.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter Engineering, Dealerlogix Announce Integration

The partnership between companies was announced during NADA 2023.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Bridgestone Americas Releases 2022 DE&I Annual Report

The 2022 DE&I Annual Report outlines improvements Bridgestone has made in its three DE&I focus areas.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT Receives Lighthouse Certification from World Economic Forum

The certification is given to manufacturers that use Industry 4.0 technologies.

By Madeleine Winer
CEAT-receives-Lighthouse-certification-
Nokian Tyres Holds Innovation Challenge Finals

Sustainability at the top of mind for Nokian Tyres during its innovation challenge.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Tyres-1400
Apollo Tyres Receives ISO Certification for Sustainability

Apollo Tyres underwent a three-stage assessment for the certification.

By Madeleine Winer
apollo-chennai-india-plant-sustainability