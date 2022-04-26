Kenda to Celebrate 60 Years

Kenda says it will commemorate its 60th anniversary with a celebration at its Canton, Ohio Kenda American Technology Center (KATC) on April 27. Kenda says one of the highlights of the event will be a behind-the-scenes tour of KATC.
During the event, Kenda says it will be debuting its training and education eUniversity platform, plus unveiling a line of new products including the speed and grip specialized Rush and Karma 2 bike tires as well as its premium performing Klever M/T2 (KR629) off-roading automotive tire.