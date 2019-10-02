News/Kelley Blue Book
October 2, 2019

Kelley Blue Book Launches New Auto Repair Guide

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

kelley_blue_book_logo

Kelley Blue Book has released its new Auto Repair Guide, addressing both consumer and automotive industry needs for a source of recommendations related to servicing and maintaining a vehicle.

The new experience on KBB.com guides consumers through three primary service categories: recalls, maintenance and repairs. KBB.com also has the ability to allow consumers to schedule service online through the Featured Auto Repair Center, a pilot with its sister company, Xtime.

The guide helps car owners answer service and repair questions: What do I need to get done? When should I get it done? Where should I get it done?

Kelley Blue Book’s all-new Auto Repair Guide includes:

  • Information on recalls, maintenance and repair work
  • A Fair Repair Range estimator – similar to the Kelley Blue Book Price Advisor tool – to guide consumers on service and repair price ranges, based on average dealer service pricing
  • The ability to schedule service appointments with local dealerships directly on KBB.com through the Featured Auto Repair Center

