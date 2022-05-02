Keeping Your Shop Cool As the Weather Warms Up

In recent years, it seems like the heat has ramped up across the country – especially as the summer months approach and spring comes to an end. Long gone are the days when working outside or in an open service bay may have been pleasant, as now workers are suffering from increasingly severe heat events. In this video from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio, we will discuss some tips to keep your shop cool as summer heat approaches.

Click Here to Read More

It is so important to keep your workers comfortable no matter the environment outside. Not only is it law to ensure your employees are not over-heated in some states, but OSHA holds employers responsible for protecting workers from extreme heat under its General Duty Clause.

While it certainly may not be the most cost-effective to obtain and install an air conditioning unit within the garage, here are some other more affordable steps employers could take to ensure employee safety.

First, give workers time to acclimatize to the heat. Do this by reducing workloads and allowing frequent breaks for new workers or at the beginning of the hot weather season.