Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Keeping Your Shop Cool As the Weather Warms Up

Christian Hinton

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

In recent years, it seems like the heat has ramped up across the country – especially as the summer months approach and spring comes to an end. Long gone are the days when working outside or in an open service bay may have been pleasant, as now workers are suffering from increasingly severe heat events. In this video from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio, we will discuss some tips to keep your shop cool as summer heat approaches.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

It is so important to keep your workers comfortable no matter the environment outside. Not only is it law to ensure your employees are not over-heated in some states, but OSHA holds employers responsible for protecting workers from extreme heat under its General Duty Clause.

While it certainly may not be the most cost-effective to obtain and install an air conditioning unit within the garage, here are some other more affordable steps employers could take to ensure employee safety.

First, give workers time to acclimatize to the heat. Do this by reducing workloads and allowing frequent breaks for new workers or at the beginning of the hot weather season.

Advertisement

Second, encourage proper hydration and make it easier for technicians to access cool drinking fluids by setting up a water cooler or providing chilled drinks.

Next, change schedules to incorporate more frequent breaks or allow employees to work earlier or later in the day when it is not as hot.

Finally, you can also get an evaporative air cooler. These coolers can reduce the temperature by up to 26 degrees indoors or even in a covered outdoor work area. They cost about $1 a day to operate and use natural evaporation to cool the area.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Understanding Weight Transfer & Wheel Alignment

Garage Studio: The Value of Creating a Sales Process

Garage Studio: Why Does Rubber Crack on Tires?

Garage Studio: How Often Is Lift Maintenance Needed?

Advertisement

on

Keeping Your Shop Cool As the Weather Warms Up

on

Dollars and Cents Behind TPMS Service

on

How Tire Traction Affects Braking

on

Give Your Customers this Road Trip Checklist
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists
Contact: Michael DunlapPhone: 800-518-3040Phone: 770-903-1236Fax: 770-903-1237
3100 Medlock Bridge Rd., Ste. 305, Norcross GA 30071
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Why Does Rubber Crack on Tires?

Garage Studio

How Often Is Lift Maintenance Needed?

Garage Studio

Understanding Weight Transfer & Wheel Alignment

Garage Studio

The Value of Creating a Sales Process
Connect
Tire Review Magazine