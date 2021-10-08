Connect with us

K & S Tire Recycling Appoints Mike Lukavsky as New President

K & S Tire Recycling said it hopes to expand its success in the scrap tire recycling industry with Lukavsky as its new president.

Danielle Hess

K & S Tire Recycling has hired Mike Lukavsky as its new president. He is a veteran of the tire and recycling industry with a career in the industry that spans 29 years and started with a job mounting tires in high school. Lukavsky has worked for major tire retail outlets, manufacturers and at Liberty Tire for the last decade.

K & S Tire Recycling said it hopes to expand its success in the scrap tire recycling industry with Lukavsky as its new president. The company hauls and processes over 2 million scrap tires per year with the goal of “preserving the environment, one tire at a time” by finding end users for recycled rubber beyond the landfill, the company said.

