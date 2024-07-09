 Pugh's Tire exemplifies a tireless commitment to service over four generations

With five retail locations, the third- and fourth generations continue to grow the business the same way the founder did.
Stacey and Frankie Pugh, president and VP of Pugh’s Tire in Greenville, North Carolina, are the embodiment of what happens when four generations commit to hard work, customer care, community involvement, and adapt to change. Their Grandpa George Pugh founded Pugh’s Tire & Service Center in 1945 as a corner gas station known as George Pugh Shell Station, and in 1962 their father Sammy Pugh became the mastermind in expanding the tire and automotive service side of the business.

Today, with five retail locations, the third- and fourth generations continue to grow the business the same way the founder did. Pugh’s continues to thrive thanks to leadership and employees fueled by family spirit, a customer-first philosophy, and an unyielding commitment to quality.

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, Stacey and Frankie discuss:

  • Stacey and Frankie’s memories of their dad, Sammy, and Grandpa George (3:23);
  • How Grandpa George’s legacy continues to thrive today (4:23);
  • How Grandpa George’s work ethic shaped the culture of the business (12:47);
  • Ways the business has evolved with each new generation (15:24);
  • Lessons Stacey and Frankie have taught younger generations, and lessons they’ve learned from them (17:49);
  • How Frankie navigated COVID as president of the North Carolina Tire Dealers Association (22:12);
  • The biggest challenges facing tire dealers today (24:43);
  • Rapid fire questions (28:24).

For more episodes of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, click here. 

