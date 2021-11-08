When you train under “The Captain,” you’re bound to be a captain of the industry in your own right. And John Boyle definitely is. Just ask Johnny g.
Like many dealers out there, Boyle grew up in the tire business. He began working as a teenager for his father, Jerry “Captain” Boyle, who founded Englewood Tire Wholesale with a partner in 1945. Boyle eventually worked his way up through the ranks to take over the family business and become president of Englewood Tire in the late ’90s. As he worked his way up in the business, Johnny g did, too.
As a sales manager for Bridgestone-Firestone, Johnny g called on Englewood Tire and formed a lasting bond with “The Captain,” a well-known personality in the tire industry, and Boyle, who would run the Northeast tire distributor for almost 20 years.
In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, Boyle reflects on the lessons his father, “The Captain,” taught him, shares his cardinal rules for working with suppliers and delves into why he sold his family’s distribution business as well as the memories he’s shared with Johnny g along the way. Find out more about:
- Why Johnny g was “freaked out” to meet Boyle and his father, nicknamed, “The Captain,” among his industry peers [2:05]
- The story behind how “The Captain” started Englewood Tire on a handshake agreement and what Boyle learned are the keys to working with family [4:07]
- Boyle’s cardinal rules for working with suppliers, dealers and employees (hint: they’re the same!) [6:50]
- How Boyle grew Englewood Tire Wholesale from one wholesale and retail operation to seven wholesale and eight retail stores [8:08]
- Boyle’s memories with Johnny g over the years, including when Johnny g would give “the weather report” to the Englewood Tire management staff, trips to Japan and Monaco for the Grand Prix with Bridgestone and many more [9:00]
- Boyle’s reasons for selling Englewood Tire as “tremendous consolidation” was going on in the industry and how the distribution landscape has changed over the years [15:05]
- Boyle’s role today as president of ETD Discount Tire Centers and how the retail business has had record years under his son-in-law, Kevin Scully, the dealership’s vice president, with more growth on the way. [16:32]
- How Boyle says Johnny g put “fun” in the business and his reflections on today’s tire industry [18:45]
