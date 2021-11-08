Connect with us
Advertisement

Johnny G & Friends

Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Madeleine Winer

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

John Boyle, former president of Englewood Tire Wholesale and current head of ETD Discount Tire Centers, reflects on the lessons his father, “The Captain,” taught him, shares his cardinal rules for working with suppliers and delves into the memories he’s shared with Johnny g along the way.
Advertisement

When you train under “The Captain,” you’re bound to be a captain of the industry in your own right. And John Boyle definitely is. Just ask Johnny g.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Like many dealers out there, Boyle grew up in the tire business. He began working as a teenager for his father, Jerry “Captain” Boyle, who founded Englewood Tire Wholesale with a partner in 1945. Boyle eventually worked his way up through the ranks to take over the family business and become president of Englewood Tire in the late ’90s. As he worked his way up in the business, Johnny g did, too.

As a sales manager for Bridgestone-Firestone, Johnny g called on Englewood Tire and formed a lasting bond with “The Captain,” a well-known personality in the tire industry, and Boyle, who would run the Northeast tire distributor for almost 20 years.

Advertisement

In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, Boyle reflects on the lessons his father, “The Captain,” taught him, shares his cardinal rules for working with suppliers and delves into why he sold his family’s distribution business as well as the memories he’s shared with Johnny g along the way. Find out more about:

  • Why Johnny g was “freaked out” to meet Boyle and his father, nicknamed, “The Captain,” among his industry peers [2:05]
  • The story behind how “The Captain” started Englewood Tire on a handshake agreement and what Boyle learned are the keys to working with family [4:07]
  • Boyle’s cardinal rules for working with suppliers, dealers and employees (hint: they’re the same!) [6:50]
  • How Boyle grew Englewood Tire Wholesale from one wholesale and retail operation to seven wholesale and eight retail stores [8:08]
  • Boyle’s memories with Johnny g over the years, including when Johnny g would give “the weather report” to the Englewood Tire management staff, trips to Japan and Monaco for the Grand Prix with Bridgestone and many more [9:00]
  • Boyle’s reasons for selling Englewood Tire as “tremendous consolidation” was going on in the industry and how the distribution landscape has changed over the years [15:05]
  • Boyle’s role today as president of ETD Discount Tire Centers and how the retail business has had record years under his son-in-law, Kevin Scully, the dealership’s vice president, with more growth on the way. [16:32]
  • How Boyle says Johnny g put “fun” in the business and his reflections on today’s tire industry [18:45]

Watch the full episode above or subscribe to Johnny g & Friends on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsYouTube, Spotify and Spreaker.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment
Advertisement

on

Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

on

Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

on

S&S Tire's Swentzel: Secrets to Longevity in the Tire Business

on

Meet the Michael Jordan of the Tire Industry
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Contact: Joy HuangPhone: 88787784Fax: 88787784
Lugu Avenue,Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone,Changsha,China, Changsha Hunan 410205
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine