JohnDow Adds ‘Learning Hub’ Feature to Website

JohnDow Industries (JDI) introduced a new website feature, the Learning Hub, to its website. JDI says the Learning Hub provides educational content focused on automotive shop equipment, service parts, TPMS, and vehicle exhaust extraction.

According to JDI, the Learning Hub features several different categories, including commonly asked questions around JDI products and their uses, educational blog articles designed for repairers and their customers, product videos demonstrating the use of shop equipment, and eBooks on shop equipment, TPMS, and fuel handling. JDI says users can type in a question in the search bar or browse categories to find the topics they are interested in or answers they are looking for.

