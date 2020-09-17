Connect with us
JohnDow Industries Appoints New President

Robert Christy joined JohnDow Industries as the company’s vice president of sales and marketing in 2016.
JohnDow Industries has appointed Robert Christy president, responsible for the management and growth of the company, including the coordination of a catalog of more than 6,000 part numbers.

Christy joined JohnDow Industries as the company’s vice president of sales and marketing in 2016 and has been instrumental in the company’s long-term growth strategy as well as the development of new product lines.

Christy joined JohnDow Industries after serving as director of marketing for Dayco Products for 11 years. He has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience developing and directing strategic national sales initiatives. He holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Robert Morris University and a master of business administration from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA.

