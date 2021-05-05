Connect with us
JohnDow-DEF-KIT

News

JohnDow Expands DEF Product Offerings

The new DEF product line includes an all-in-one system as well as individual, unbundled DEF options.
Tire Review Staff

on

JohnDow Industries Inc. is introducing a new, expanded diesel emission fluid (DEF) product line within its service equipment division.

DEF is a UREA-based fluid specifically engineered for diesel engines as the reducing agent in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, a vehicle technology platform for reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions through exhaust after-treatment.

The new DEF product line includes an all-in-one system, as well as individual, unbundled DEF options. Elements include a 120-volt UREA/DEF transfer pump, a 40-in. adjustable suction tube, a digital meter, an automatic delivery nozzle, a 5-ft. suction hose and a 20-ft. delivery hose, an anti-corrosion lever pump, and a 55-gallon drum trolley (drum not included).

This new professional DEF line will supersede previous DEF products offered by JohnDow, the company says.

on

