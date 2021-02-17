Connect with us
JohnDow: Adapting to Technology Trends in Tires & Service

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we talk with the JohnDow team to understand how the company is adapting to technicians’ tire and automotive service needs.
Madeleine Winer

It’s no secret that vehicle technology is changing at a rapid pace. Tire dealers see it in their bays every day when performing both tire and service work. One company that is on the front lines of adapting to new vehicle technology – and understanding the needs of the technician – is JohnDow Industries.

Not only is JohnDow a player in the TPMS space, but the company is also known for its fluid and exhaust extraction technologies that have been helping technicians for more than 35 years.

“New products and improving existing products…staying relevant and understanding what professional technicians need, that’s the lifeblood of our company,” says JohnDow President Robert Christy. “We spend a lot of time in the bays, understanding their needs and understanding how our products are performing and how they can be improved.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we talk with Christy and members of his team to understand how the company is adapting to technicians’ tire and automotive service needs. We delve into:

  • Market trends JohnDow saw in 2020 [2:14]
  • Product categories, both new and improved, for the company in 2021 [3:17]
  • The company’s focus on the heavy-duty market for its EuroVent exhaust extraction line [4:33]
  • Trends that could change the TPMS landscape that are on JohnDow’s radar [6:15]
  • Changes in oil and fluid handling in domestic and import vehicles at the shop level [8:46]
  • How JohnDow plans to stay ahead of the curve and adapt to new vehicle technology to serve customers [11:00]

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker

