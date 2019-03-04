John K. Thomas Joins Zafco as West VP of Sales

Tire industry executive John K. Thomas has joined Zafco International’s team as vice president of sales in the west.

Thomas brings more than 35 years of experience in the tire industry and has previously worked with key domestic and non-domestic tire manufacturers, according to Zafco.

“I look forward to joining the Zafco team, which has an excellent reputation of providing quality tires at value pricing to dealers and distributors,” Thomas said.

Zafco said Thomas has a proven track record of impacting sales revenue and developing dynamic sales teams.

“His strong business relationships with dealers in North America will help Zafco International grow its multi-tier brand portfolio which includes Zeetex, Accelera, and Forceum, and most recently, the iconic American brand, Armstrong,” Zafco said in a press release.

Before joining Zafco, Thomas was the U.S. national sales director for YC Rubber North America and has previously held key positions with manufacturers like Nexen, Sentury, Sumitomo and others.