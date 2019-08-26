John Bean Wheel Aligners Given New Look, Features

The John Bean V3300, V2380 and V2280 family of wheel aligners has been given a new look and features.

New features for these aligners include online connectivity that, when connected to the internet, allows the aligners to access vehicle specifications and OEM repair procedures for ADAS repairs as well as provide software and vehicle specification updates. In addition, the new online report management feature allows shop aligner reports to be printed, emailed or texted from anywhere.