Products/John Bean
August 26, 2019

John Bean Wheel Aligners Given New Look, Features

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Continental Releases ATE Replacement Brake Boosters

John Bean Wheel Aligners Given New Look, Features

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Announce Big Race Weekend Sweepstakes

Pirelli P Zero Named Best Performance Tire by Evo Magazine

New England Patriots Fullback James Develin Stars in Sullivan Tire Commercial

Toyo Tires Second-Quarter 2019 Net Sales Down Compared to Same Period in 2018; Total Assets Up

Transense Technologies to Collaborate with Bridgestone

OTC Releases Hub and Bearing Service Guide

Nokian Heavy Tyres Acquires Finnish Heavy Equipment Wheel Company

Bridgestone Americas Announces Management, Structure Changes

John-Bean-V2280-V2380-V3300

The John Bean V3300, V2380 and V2280 family of wheel aligners has been given a new look and features.

New features for these aligners include online connectivity that, when connected to the internet, allows the aligners to access vehicle specifications and OEM repair procedures for ADAS repairs as well as provide software and vehicle specification updates. In addition, the new online report management feature allows shop aligner reports to be printed, emailed or texted from anywhere.

Show Full Article