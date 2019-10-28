John Bean Introduces New EZ-ADAS System

The new John Bean EZ-ADAS system helps shops expand their business by servicing ADAS-equipped vehicles, John Bean says.

“There are several causes for why a car would need ADAS recalibration. Some are evident, such as replacing a windshield, but even repairs like wheel alignments, tire size changes or changed suspension angles can influence the ability of the vehicle to perform correctly,” said Jeff Szuba, vice president of sales for John Bean. “ADAS systems are becoming increasingly common in newer vehicles and will continually gain more ground in the industry, and John Bean has the solution to help shops calibrate and service these advanced vehicle systems.”

The company says its EZ-ADAS system features a centerline setup process that is for easy operation, including all the required hardware and target components to cover a wide range of makes and models. The John Bean EZ-ADAS integrates with a shop’s processes, working with existing alignment equipment and diagnostic scan tools with ADAS coverage.

Customers can see the new John Bean EZ-ADAS System in action during the 2019 SEMA Show, Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (booth 10809). For more information about John Bean products, call 877-482-4866 or visit www.JohnBean.com.