Jiffy Lube Franchisee Adds Service Centers in Florida

Jiffy Lube franchisee South Bay Lube recently expanded in Florida with the opening of two new service centers.

Last month, the entity opened a new four-bay Jiffy Lube Multicare store in St. Cloud, situated southeast of Orlando. The new store reflects the brand’s expanded business model, which offers brakes, tires and engine diagnostics in addition to the Jiffy Lube signature service oil change, the company says.

Additionally, the entity acquired a four-bay store in Largo, the fourth-largest city in the Tampa Bay area. While the new location at 9420 Ulmerton Road is currently open and operating under Jiffy Lube Multicare, renovations will continue to take place in the coming weeks.

South Bay Lube owners Jason Thomas and Leif Oskarsson have been Jiffy Lube franchisees for 25 years and currently own and operate 31 Jiffy Lube service centers throughout southwest, central and northeast Florida.