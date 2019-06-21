News/Jiffy Lube
June 21, 2019

Jiffy Lube Franchisee Adds Service Centers in Florida

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Goodyear to Supply Airbus A321XLR with Flight Radial Tires

Petlas Tire to Add New Sizes to Tire Lines Using High Flexion Technology

Meyle Control Arm Kit Now Available for Land Rover Models

Jiffy Lube Franchisee Adds Service Centers in Florida

Auto Care Association CEO Bill Hanvey: Tariffs Are Hurting The Aftermarket, Making Roads Less Safe

Titan International Raising Funds for Flooded Farmers

Falken Tires Announces Third-Quarter Price Increase

Michelin, GM Show Off Uptis - an Airless Tire Prototype - at Movin'On Summit

Autopromotec Continues in Italy

Kenda Adds Two New Sales Managers

Jiffy-Lube-Expansion-300x150@2x

Jiffy Lube franchisee South Bay Lube recently expanded in Florida with the opening of two new service centers.

Last month, the entity opened a new four-bay Jiffy Lube Multicare store in St. Cloud, situated southeast of Orlando. The new store reflects the brand’s expanded business model, which offers brakes, tires and engine diagnostics in addition to the Jiffy Lube signature service oil change, the company says.

Additionally, the entity acquired a four-bay store in Largo, the fourth-largest city in the Tampa Bay area. While the new location at 9420 Ulmerton Road is currently open and operating under Jiffy Lube Multicare, renovations will continue to take place in the coming weeks.

South Bay Lube owners Jason Thomas and Leif Oskarsson have been Jiffy Lube franchisees for 25 years and currently own and operate 31 Jiffy Lube service centers throughout southwest, central and northeast Florida.

Show Full Article