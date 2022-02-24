Connect with us

People

Jay Goldberg, CTDA Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 86

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Jay Goldberg, a 50-year board member and Hall of Fame inductee of the California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA), passed away on Feb. 8, 2022. He was 86.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A fixture in the Southern California tire industry, Goldberg joined brothers Stan and Arnie Sperling in 1969 to help operate Globe Tire. Goldberg also served tire dealers on a national level working on various committees for the old National Tire Dealers & Retreaders Association (NTDRA), now the Tire Industry Association (TIA).

Other than serving the tire industry in various roles, Goldberg dedicated much of his free time to community service, including community organizing for Valley Organized in Community Efforts and One LA, as well as serving on public safety committees for the Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council. According to his obituary, as he neared retirement, he became active in many charity-based organizations, most notably the Valley Family Center, where he served on its board for 19 years to help provide resources for under-served families and women in the San Fernando Valley.

Advertisement

Billy Eordekian, president of 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels, says Goldberg was a great mentor to him. Not only did he give Eordekian’s father advice and credit to start a business, but he also helped Eordekian when it came time for him to start a business.

“He sounded scary, but he was the nicest man,” laughed Eordekian. “By that time, I had started selling [tires myself], and I remember vividly Jay telling me, ‘Billy, if you ever have a problem, you can come directly to me.’ In 1987, I started my own business. I started as a member of the [CTDA]. And then soon after Jay said, ‘I think you should be president.’ I said, ‘How can I do that? And I’m not making any money. He says ‘You’ll do it because you’re a good citizen’ – that’s just hilarious to me.”

Advertisement

Eordekian remembers interviewing Goldberg for a CDTA publication, and when Goldberg’s charitable contributions came up, he was amazed. “Wow, that’s a lot [of charities], Jay,” Billy remembers telling him. Goldberg replied, “I woke up years ago, and I decided I was going to save the world.'”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: SRNA Promotes Toby Beiner to Chief Financial Officer

People: Goodyear Names Senior Director Of Investor Relations

People: Brison Named President of Hankook Tire North America

People: Continental Appoints New Tire Heads for Asia, Europe

Advertisement

on

Jay Goldberg, CTDA Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 86

on

TireHub Appoints Ted Becker as Chief Executive Officer

on

Kenda Tire National Director of Sales Elected To NATM Board

on

Hankook & Company Hires Seongjin Kim as Chief Digital Officer
Connect with us

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Pacific Industries Inc.

American Pacific Industries Inc.
Phone: 800-944-8414Fax: 661-702-0292
27413 Tourney Rd., Ste.200, Valencia CA 91355
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

USTMA Board of Directors Elects New Members
Seongjin-Kim-Hankook-1400 Seongjin-Kim-Hankook-1400

People

Hankook & Company Hires Seongjin Kim as Chief Digital Officer
OstrowskiNATM-1400 OstrowskiNATM-1400

People

Kenda Tire National Director of Sales Elected To NATM Board
TireHub-NL-1400 TireHub-NL-1400

People

TireHub Appoints Ted Becker as Chief Executive Officer
Connect
Tire Review Magazine