August 26, 2019

New England Patriots Fullback James Develin Stars in Sullivan Tire Commercial

Sullivan-Tire-James-Develin

James Develin of the New England Patriots will star in Sullivan Tire and Auto Service’s newest commercial.

This appearance is part of a one-year agreement between Develin and Sullivan Tire.

“James Develin personifies the family spirit we value. James is, and will continue to be, an integral part of Sullivan Tire’s communications with our customers, who are also a part of our extended family,” said Paul Sullivan, vice president of marketing.

Develin has a long history of partnerships with Sullivan Tire that have included appearances and a video interview series.

The TV spot highlights Sullivan Tire’s retail and commercial divisions, having been filmed at the Kingston, Massachusetts retail location and Plymouth, Massachusetts commercial facility. Sullivan Tire continues to grow throughout New England with a total of 73 retail locations, including two recent Massachusetts openings.

