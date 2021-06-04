Connect with us

Jacques Bajer, Tire Industry Hall of Fame Inductee, dies

Tire Review Staff

Jacques Bajer, a former Ford Motor Co. engineer specializing in tires, the founder and president of Tire Systems Engineering Inc. in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, and a 2006 inductee into the Tire Industry Association’s Tire Industry Hall of Fame, died May 7, at Bon Secours Hospital in Grosse Pointe Park. He was 91, according to his obituary.

According to his obituary, Bajer was born in France and emigrated to the U.S. in the early 1950s. He worked at Ford from 1955 to 1970, where he was involved in the development of the tire uniformity grading machine and low-profile tire and a key figure in the radialization of the U.S. tire market. His work ethic resulted in the development of uniformity standards and OE specifications for tires, wheels and manufacturing consistency, which have remained unchanged for over 50 years, his obituary said. He held many patents on tire production and design.

In the early 1970s, Bajer established his own company, Tire Systems Engineering, a consultancy dedicated to road/tire/vehicle systems technology, where he worked until his death, said his obituary.

According to his obituary, Bajer is survived by his three children, Christopher, Marc and Frédérique; his grandchildren, Paul, Nicolas, Sonia, Amelia and Lillian; great grandchildren, Howard, Veronica and Auguste; and his second wife, Anneliese.

