April 3, 2019

ITRS and Vulcan Vulcap to Host Open House

International Tire Repair Solutions

ITRS and Vulcan-Vulcap Industries will host an open house on from 6-10 p.m. June 6 for those in the industry to meet its team, see its new products and get a tour of its new manufacturing facility.

The event will take place at 1086 Des Forges in Terrebonne, Quebec to celebrate the company’s expansion. During the following weekend, the Canadian Grand Prix will take place in Montreal. Attendees can use buy tickets and use promo code ITRS at the Holiday Inn Laval for special room rates.

To reserve tickets and for more information, contact ITRS’ Sandra Velazquez at [email protected] or 450-951-2240. Reservations must be made before April 30.

