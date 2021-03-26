Investing in TPMS Tools

One of the most important steps to creating an effective and profitable TPMS program is having the proper equipment to get the job done. The TPMS tools you invest in can either make or break the efficiency of your TPMS program. This investment will either support your goals of quick and effective service, or add delays, confusion and inefficiencies. Losing time because you don’t have enough tools or the right ones can be avoided. Consider these five features when deciding which TPMS tool is right for your business:
Sensor Type Freedom
Universal sensors have proven to be a huge time and inventory saver. Even if you don’t use them today, appreciate the fact that you may want the option to use them in the future. In this case, you need a tool that has the capability to program a sensor in addition to relearning a vehicle.
Multiple Sensor Brand Compatibility
Many tools on the market have the functionality to program only one brand of sensor, locking you in and limiting your options. There are also many tools that have the capability to program multiple brands of universal sensors. This route solves any commitment issues you may have, protects you from investing in yet another tool in the future and will help you keep your options wide open when it comes to which sensor brand you want to use for your business.
Automatic Software Updates
Outdated software is one of the top killers of TPMS service profitability. You can buy the best sensor in the world with the most coverage, and then waste all kinds of time trying to figure out why you don’t see coverage for a specific vehicle in the tool. You must have the latest tool software update to have the latest sensor coverage. Automatic updates take that responsibility off of your shoulders.
TPMS Relearn Look Up
Think of the time you could save by not having to flip through and look up relearn procedures on every vehicle that comes into the bay. This added functionality could pay for itself in no time.
Wi-Fi Capabilities
This feature allows you to wirelessly print reports completed at the testing stage of TPMS service and also assists with automatic software updates. Time is money; this feature is worth the investment.
Another thing to consider when investing in TPMS tools is how many tools make sense for your shop to own. In general, it is best to have at least one tool for every 10 bays. However, I would recommend that you consider always having an extra tool at the counter to help the service advisor identify the system on the client’s vehicle. The service advisor should use the tool to go outside and activate each sensor, showing the customer that there is a sensor in each wheel. This is a great time to explain that tires are actually a smart and connected part of the vehicle. If the tool has Wi-Fi, the service provider can then transfer the data to a report and print it out for the customer and the technician assigned to the job.