Investing in TPMS Tools

One of the most important steps to creating an effective and profitable TPMS program is having the proper equipment to get the job done. The TPMS tools you invest in can either make or break the efficiency of your TPMS program. This investment will either support your goals of quick and effective service, or add delays, confusion and inefficiencies. Losing time because you don’t have enough tools or the right ones can be avoided. Consider these five features when deciding which TPMS tool is right for your business:

Sensor Type Freedom Universal sensors have proven to be a huge time and inventory saver. Even if you don’t use them today, appreciate the fact that you may want the option to use them in the future. In this case, you need a tool that has the capability to program a sensor in addition to relearning a vehicle. Multiple Sensor Brand Compatibility Many tools on the market have the functionality to program only one brand of sensor, locking you in and limiting your options. There are also many tools that have the capability to program multiple brands of universal sensors. This route solves any commitment issues you may have, protects you from investing in yet another tool in the future and will help you keep your options wide open when it comes to which sensor brand you want to use for your business. Automatic Software Updates Outdated software is one of the top killers of TPMS service profitability. You can buy the best sensor in the world with the most coverage, and then waste all kinds of time trying to figure out why you don’t see coverage for a specific vehicle in the tool. You must have the latest tool software update to have the latest sensor coverage. Automatic updates take that responsibility off of your shoulders.

