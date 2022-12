International Lubricants has introduced the new Lubegard Rustgard Rust & Corrosion Preventive Oil.

According to International Lubricants, Rustgard is a wax-based commercial-grade rust and corrosion preventive oil that provides a long-lasting protective barrier for all metal surfaces on parts, tools, machinery, and equipment.

Rustgard is available in an 8-oz. (P/N 19508) and 16-oz. (P/N 19516) non-aerosol spray bottle. Bulk sizes are also available.