Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes

RealWorkRealPlay_FeatIngersoll Rand is offering consumers the chance to win a trip to Dallas for a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race and backstage tour of the Gas Monkey Garage as part of its “Real Work Real Play” sweepstakes.

“Hard work has its rewards, and we want to give a hard-working individual the trip of a lifetime,” said Brian Welborn, global channel marketing leader for Ingersoll Rand Power Tools. “Ingersoll Rand continues to celebrate people who use real tools for real work with this once-in-a-lifetime experience with Gas Monkey Garage and NASCAR.”

The winner of the sweepstakes and one guest will receive an all-expense paid trip for two to Dallas on Nov. 7-9 to attend the NASCAR race, enjoy VIP access to events and meet Richard Rawlings, co-founder of Gas Monkey Garage.

To enter the sweepstakes, visit www.NASCAR.com or www.realworkrealplay.com between July 15 to Sept.15.

 

