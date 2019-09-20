Industry Intelligence: Do You Sell Used Tires?

Each year, Marketplace Insights, on behalf of Tire Review, collects and analyzes responses from hundreds of passenger and commercial tire dealers for our Tire Brand and Segment surveys, which appeared last month in our Sourcebook issue.

In that data, survey respondents were asked about their used tire sales. We compared their answers with data from our 2018 Sourcebook to offer a year-over-year view of the percent of dealers that provide used tires as an option for customers.

