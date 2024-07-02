Indian tire industry poised for continued growth after 2023 surge

The thriving automotive industry in India, which has made the country the third largest automotive producer, has led to a vibrant and huge tire industry in the country during the last few years. Most of the tire producers in the country have announced ambitious greenfield and brownfield expansion plans to cater to the explosive tire demand in the domestic and export markets.

With the production of more than 217 million units in the 2023 financial year, the Indian tire industry registered a growth of 6% over the previous year. Catered by 28 large and mid-sized tire producers with the aid of 62 production plants, the Indian tire industry is expected to scale to new heights in the coming years.

Year Tire production (in million) Percentage growth over previous year 2015-16 152.03 – 2016-17 166.94 10 % 2017-18 177.67 6% 2018-19 191.98 8% 2019-20 176.79 -8% 2020-21 169.07 -4% 2021-22 205.13 21% 2022-23 217.35 6% Table 1: Tire production in India since 2015. Source: Automotive Tire Manufacturers Association of India.

On the demand front, India consumed more than 210 million units in the 2023 financial year, registering a growth of 7.2% compared to the previous year. Indian tire demand is expected to grow by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7% during the next five years to reach 290 million units in the 2028 financial year. In value terms, the Indian tire industry was estimated to be at USD $10.6 billion in the 2023 financial year.

Balkrishna Industries (BKT), MRF, Apollo Tyres, Ceat, JK Tyre & Industries, Goodyear India, TVS Shrichakra, Pix Transmissions and Indag Rubber are major tire-producing companies in India. These companies account for more than 80% of the tires produced in the country on a value basis according to the ATMA Delhi office.

Five Indian tire manufacturers are present in the global top 30 companies based on sales, according to the Indian trade body Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA). India is only behind China, which has seven tire companies in the global top 30.

In a recent report carried out by rating agency CRISIL Market Intelligence and ATMA, the Indian tire industry’s revenue is expected to reach more than $22 billion in 2032 from the current $11 billion.

Category 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 Passenger Vehicles 4,028,471 3,424,564 3,062,280 3,650,698 4,578,639 Commercial Vehicles 1,112,405 756,725 624,939 805,527 1,035,626 Three Wheelers 1,268,833 1,132,982 614,613 758,088 855,696 Two Wheelers 24,499,777 21,032,927 18,349,941 17,714,856 19,459,009 Quadricycles 5,388 6,095 3,836 4,061 2,897 Total 30,914,874 26,353,293 22,655,609 22,933,230 25,931,867 Table 2: Automotive production trends in India during the last five financial years. Source: Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Exports from the country form a sizable proportion of the total tire output. According to available figures, Indian tire producers exported $2.8 billion worth of tires in the 2023 financial year. Currently accounting for 3.3% of the global tire trade, Indian tire exports are expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by the 2028 financial year.

A number of factors such as increasing demand for vehicles, higher vehicle utilization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing premiumization of vehicles and tires have led to steady growth in tire output in India over the years. These factors, along with the Indian tire industry venturing into value-added products, growth in exports, and decreasing import of tires in the country, are expected to play a major role in the future growth of the Indian tire industry.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles to lead the future growth

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCVs) are expected to lead the segment for the Indian tire industry due to increasing demand for logistics and transportation services, driven by e-commerce, infrastructure development, and growing industrial activities.

Vehicles such as buses and trucks require robust and durable tires to handle heavy loads and endure long-distance travel. Key players in the market are focusing on developing tires specifically designed for MHCVs, with enhanced load-carrying capacity, improved fuel efficiency, and superior traction. The continuous growth in the MHCV segment, along with the need for tire replacements and upgrades, is projected to drive the demand for tires in this category.

Replacement segment to play a key role in future growth

India has a very high vehicle population. A vast section of the population tends to use vehicles for a long period of time. In such a scenario, replacement demand has become one of the most important sub-segments of the Indian tire industry. This sub-segment is expected to play a more important role in the future as the vehicle population continues to increase in India by significant numbers.

“Four million cars means immediate translation into replacement demand in the next two to three years. So, it is a very good trajectory. The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) trajectory is boding very well for the replacement market,” according to Arnab Banerjee, CEO of CEAT Limited.

Increase in demand for OTR tires

India has witnessed an increase in demand for Off-The-Road (OTR) tires in recent years. Several factors have contributed to this growing demand. Firstly, there has been significant infrastructure development in the country, including the construction of roads, highways, and airports. These projects require heavy machinery and vehicles that rely on OTR tires for efficient performance in challenging terrains.

The mining and construction sectors in India have experienced substantial growth. OTR tires are essential for heavy-duty vehicles used in mining operations, earthmoving equipment, and construction projects. Moreover, the agriculture sector, which heavily relies on tractors and other agricultural machinery, has also contributed to the demand for OTR tires.