IMR Inc. Updates Top Challenges for Independents

IMR Inc. has released an update specific to COVID-19 of its original findings from a February report, focused on the top challenges for independent repair shops and technicians in 2020. The original report can be found here.

Prior to the official categorization of COVID-19 as a global pandemic on March 11, IMR Inc. surveyed independent automotive repair shops and technicians to ask what they saw as their top challenges for 2020. Between May 4-29, 500 independent automotive repair shops were surveyed to provide new perspective on the challenges that shops and technicians anticipate facing for the duration of the year.

Overall, IMR says 84% of shops reported a decrease in revenue, with 54.6% reporting staff reductions and 86.8% reporting pay reductions.

Out of urban, suburban and rural areas, rural shops had the largest staff reduction at 57.9% and 80% of shops with eight or more bays also reduced staff, in contrast with shops that have one to three bays (42.6%) and shops with four to seven bays (52.8%), IMR says.

Suburban shops reported that 92.6% had a reduction in staff pay or shop hours, while urban shops reported 86% and rural shops 84.2%. Shops with four to seven bays reported that 92.7% cut hours or pay, followed next by shops with eight or more bays, of which 89.2% reported cuts in hours or pay for staff.

When segmenting shops by whether first call is an auto parts retailer or warehouse distributor, 60.6% of shops whose first call is an auto parts retailer reported a reduction in staff and 93.9% of those who use auto parts retailers also reported a reduction in staff hours or pay, IMR reports. Shops that use a warehouse distributor reported 51.3% were reducing staff and 83% reducing hours or pay.