Connect with us

News

IBI Opens New Facility in Mexico

Tire Review Staff

on

International Brake Industries (IBI) recently expanded a new distribution facility, IBI Latin America in Monterrey, Mexico.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The newly constructed facility, initially 50,000 sq. ft. with additional space for future expansion, will support the assembly and distribution of IBI’s brake hardware products and kits for customers throughout North America, the company says. Operations launched late last year.

The new facility is the second major expansion in recent years, in 2019 IBI opened IBI Auto Components Shanghai, a facility in Shanghai, China, the company says.

IBI is currently filling positions for the new facility with local talent and plans to further invest in Mexico as the market grows.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Releases Corporate Responsibility Report

News: Monro Reports 10.4% Sales Decrease for FY 2021

News: ASE Offers Marketing Materials For Service Professionals Month

News: McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group

Advertisement

on

IBI Opens New Facility in Mexico

on

DOC: Tariffs to Remain on Certain Imported PLT Tires

on

Bolt On Technology Collaborates With Protractor

on

Sailun Group Launches Sailun Tire Americas
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: BFGoodrich Launches New Advantage Control Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry
Contact: Bill ShorePhone: 818-889-1716Phone: 800-350-3556Fax: 818-889-3982
31312 Via Colina, Ste. 107, Westlask Village CA 91360
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

tire_safety_pack tire_safety_pack

News

TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month
Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires

News

Yokohama Reports Record-High Sales in Q1 2021
Nokian-Warehouse Nokian-Warehouse

News

Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse
McCarthy-Tire-Service McCarthy-Tire-Service

News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group
Connect
Tire Review Magazine