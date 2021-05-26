IBI Opens New Facility in Mexico

Click Here to Read More

The newly constructed facility, initially 50,000 sq. ft. with additional space for future expansion, will support the assembly and distribution of IBI’s brake hardware products and kits for customers throughout North America, the company says. Operations launched late last year.

The new facility is the second major expansion in recent years, in 2019 IBI opened IBI Auto Components Shanghai, a facility in Shanghai, China, the company says.

IBI is currently filling positions for the new facility with local talent and plans to further invest in Mexico as the market grows.