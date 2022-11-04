Hunter Exhibits HunterNet 2 Platform Upgrades at SEMA 2022

During SEMA 2022, Hunter Engineering announced its online customer platform, HunterNet 2, underwent major enhancements over the last year.

Hunter says its HunterNet 2 platform is a free customer portal developed for undercar service operators with single or multiple rooftops, featuring online service guides, equipment manuals, 24/7 consumable replenishment, IoT capabilities and more.

Innovations announced at SEMA include:

Automatic invitation

With the purchase of new equipment, each customer is automatically invited to their own exclusive shop portal.

Multi-store view

In one dashboard, multi-shop operators may view data from their entire organization in a single location, ranking them by performance and other criteria.

Wheel alignment adjustment guide

Free online access from anywhere for Hunter’s Wheel Alignment Adjustment Guide (1708-T). No printed copies are necessary.

ADAS coverage lookup

ADAS is thoroughly covered with Hunter’s new free online coverage lookup, including automatic updates with new vehicle coverage.

Equipment updates announced during SEMA include:

On-car and bench lathes can now record pre- and post-resurfacing results, track the number of cuts, and measure equipment payback.

Every day, tabletop tire changers can now record individual tire changes, inflation pressure, tire changing trends, equipment payback and motor run time across TCX59, 58, 57, 56, and the TCX5xH models.