Hunter Engineering Previews Wheel and Tire Service of the Future at SEMA Show

Bush’s patent-pending design allows customers to change the configuration of onboard equipment to accommodate a wide range of mobile services, including tire changing, tire balancing, brake services, oil changes, ADAS calibration and more, Hunter Engineering said.
Hunter Engineering has partnered with Bush Specialty Vehicles to showcase a mobile tire service van outfitted with Hunter equipment, which will be located at booth #41013 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas Nov. 2-5. Bush’s patent-pending design allows customers to change the configuration of onboard equipment to accommodate a wide range of mobile services, including tire changing, tire balancing, brake services, oil changes, ADAS calibration and more, Hunter Engineering said.

The van includes a preview of Hunter’s all-new TC33M tire changer, scheduled for release this coming winter, as well as the SmartWeight Pro tire balancer.

The TC33M’s compact design is specifically intended for use in mobile service applications, offering shop-focused benefits in a smaller package, the company said. These include bead breaking for the toughest tires, a patented adjustable center clamp for wheel protection, and single-pendant control that’s fast and easy to use, the company said.

The standard-setting SmartWeight Pro features patented Hunter SmartWeight technology and has a space-saving hood design for mobile use.

The equipment can be loaded and unloaded with a pallet loader, then guided into place with a built-in pneumatic roller system. The machines are immobilized and affixed to the vehicle floor with a heavy-duty anchoring system.

Power is provided by a Powerbox 240-volt inverter system. Among the many configuration options are a 42-inch aluminum storage cabinet, two slide-out drawers, two lightweight floor jacks and floor mounting brackets, and LED recessed lights. There’s also room for onboard tires on custom racks.Services are completed from inside the vehicle.

