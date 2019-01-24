News
January 24, 2019

Hunter to Showcase its Latest Technology at 2019 NADA Show

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Arnott Introduces Reman Front OE Air Struts For 2012-‘18 Audi A6/A7 And 2013-‘19 Audi S6/S7

Texas To Form Connected And Automated Vehicle Task Force

Continental Again Named to Fortune's ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

Motorcycle Ownership Climbs to 8% of U.S. Households

TIA Releases 2019 CTS Instructor 400 Training Tour Schedule

TIA Releases the 2019 Certified ATS Training Tour Schedule

Strategy Analytics: Rising Requirements For Autonomous Emergency Braking Will Bring Ecosystem Challenges

ATD Emerges From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

BestDrive Opens 4 Commercial Tire Centers in 2018, More Planned for 2019

Discount Tire Adds 55 Stores in 2018, 9 in December

Hunter Engineering will showcase its next-generation drive-over tire tread depth measuring tool, Quick Tread Edge, at the 2019 NADA Show, Jan. 25-27 in San Francisco.

Quick Tread Edge delivers detailed tire condition diagnosis in less time and with added edge wear detection, providing a greater analysis of overall tire condition. Service providers can now better identify wear on the ‘edge’ of the tire, providing customers with informative, in-depth inspection results.

Paired with Hunter’s touchless alignment inspection system, Quick Check Drive, autonomous alignment and tire readings are captured in seconds, no stopping or labor required.

Both systems are seamlessly connected with Hunter’s online business intelligence tool, HunterNet , which automatically displays digital inspection findings through Flightboard, allowing customers to quickly see their results first-hand.

For those attending the show, you can see the equipment at Booth #4605N.

Show Full Article