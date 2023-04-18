Hunter Engineering, Tekion Partner to Drive More Alignment, Tire Sales for Dealers

Hunter Engineering has announced a new integration between Hunter’s unmanned inspection equipment and Tekion’s end-to-end cloud-native platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). With this new partnership, Hunter said automotive dealerships across North America will have more opportunities to drive more alignment and tire sales through instant, automated access to inspection data.

As a vehicle passes through Hunter’s unmanned inspection equipment, alignment angles and tire tread depth are instantly measured, the company says. Hunter said vehicle inspection data populate in real-time in the Tekion platform, instantly documenting the walkaround for advisors and multipoint inspection for technicians.

Tire measurements and alignment results are automatically added to the multipoint inspection while the Hunter inspection sheet and media are automatically added to the repair order, the company says. The integration is now available for Hunter unmanned inspection customers and carries no monthly equipment fees.